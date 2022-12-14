India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: KL Rahul keeps faith in spinner Kuldeep Yadav, makes his 28th birthday special
India vs Bangladesh: KL Rahul keeps faith in spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The stand-in skipper gets a perfect gift for his 28th birthday
Kuldeep Yadav, a left-arm wrist-spinner, was named to Team India's playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh. Indian team captained by KL Rahul India has begun the first of two Test series against Bangladesh at Chattogram. India won the toss and chose to bat first. Everything was game as usual but it was very special for Yadav who is tusted by KL Rahul for a place in the Indian team. Yadav's most recent appearance in the longest format was in 2021.
Yadav played during the second Test against England at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Yadav's return to the Indian playing XI coincides with the spinner's 28th birthday, and the timing couldn't be more perfect. This is an excellent start for the Indian cricketer as he begins another chapter in his life.
KL Rahul, the stand-in skipper, chose three spinners, as did Bangladesh. Kuldeep beat out Shardul Thakur and Saurabh Kumar for a position as the team's third spinner, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel the apparent options to play in subcontinent conditions.
Kuldeep's career records and stats
Since his debut in the 2017 Border Gavaskar Series against Australia, the Uttar Pradesh-born spinner has made eight Test matches. While he had a promising start to his international red-ball career, he was unable to get into the starting XI due to India's vast pool of spinners. He recently appeared in the third One-Day International against Bangladesh as a late injury replacement. He concluded his ten overs with figures of 1-53. Fans expressed their excitement at Kuldeep's inclusion in India's playing XI.