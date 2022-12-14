STR vs SIX Live Streaming: Watch BBL 2022 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers live, apps-OTT, mobile & TV

STR vs SIX Live Streaming, BBL 2022-23: The Big Bash League season 2022-23 commenced on Tuesday, December 13, where Sydney Thunder (THU) registered a victory over Melbourne Starts (STA) in a nail-biting competition on day 1. The result came only after the last ball of the second inning was delivered. Now, the spotlight is fixed on the day 2 match between Adelaide strikers and Sydney Sixers. The match starts at 1:45 PM IST and will be played at the Adelaide Oval stadium. Predictions say Sydney sixers will win the match, but since this is the first league match of both teams this season, they will strive to begin the championship on a victorious note.

How to watch STR vs SIX live Streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 STR vs SIX match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

Where will BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers be held?

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers will take place in Adelaide Oval, Australia on 14 Dec.

When will BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match start? – Date

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match will start on 14 Dec 2022 at 1:45 PM IST

What is the venue for BBL 2022 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers? – Venue

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers will be played in Adelaide Oval , Australia

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers squad details

Adelaide Strikers squad: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Matt Short, Peter Siddle (c), Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald