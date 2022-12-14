Ukraine air defence shot down Iran-made 13 kamikaze drones targeting Kyiv, claims Zelensky

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the country's air defence systems had shot down 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones that targeted the capital Kyiv earlier in the day.

Russia "started this morning with 13 Shaheds... all 13 were shot down by our Ukrainian air defence systems," Zelensky said in a video address on social media. Moscow has been accused of deploying Iranian-made suicide drones against Ukraine targets.

Earlier, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko had said that explosions were heard in a central neighbourhood of the capital city on Wednesday morning.

"Explosions in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital. (Emergency) services are on their way," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

He has said that air defence shot down 10 Iranian-made "Shahed drones" over Kyiv and the nearby region.

"In the Kyiv region and over the capital, air defence forces shot down a total of 10 Shahed drones," he wrote.



Two administrative buildings are also reported to have been damaged in the attack.

The governor of Zhytomyr, an area near Kyiv, warned of the possibility of a second wave of drone attacks.

In a message posted on Telegram, Vitaliy Bunechko said, "Air danger continues. A second wave of drone attacks is possible. Stay in shelters."

MP Oleksiy Goncharenko informed that three explosions are believed to have struck Kyiv this morning. Emergency services were dispatched to the affected areas.

At 6:30, three explosions were already heard in Kyiv.



Ukrainians wake up not from alarm clocks, but from explosions. Thanks to neighboring Russia! Good morning! — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) December 14, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

