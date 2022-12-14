Are the infamous Nigerian princes from Norway? Hilarious Twitter error entertains netizens

Have you ever been the lucky commoner contacted by a Nigerian prince? You know, the email from royalty asking the common man for a small help. I'm sure we all have gotten that email scam message. Now, the internet is asking if the infamous Nigerian princes are actually Norwegian or from "Norgeria".

Confused? Well, a recent error by Elon Musk's Twitter has given rise to some pretty hilarious tweets. Recently, the Scandinavian country and some of its top officials found themselves listed as Nigerian government organisations and/or officials.

For several hours on Tuesday Norwegian senior-most politicians and institutions were presented as being from the African country. Certified accounts of Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and her ministry were among those displaying this error.

In a cheeky post to Twitter, the nation's foreign ministry wrote "Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway," along with a winking emoji.

Twitter rectified the error after four hours, and in the meantime, netizens had fun floating new names for the country combination and floating some witty conspiracy theories.

"So it's actually been Norwegians all along that keep sending everyone those letters about a dead prince and advance fees," wrote one user poking fun at the fraudulent "Nigeria letters".

"I received an e-mail saying I needed to send my bank account number to receive money from a benefactor. I am confused now was that coming from Norway or Nigeria?" said one user as another shared the apt Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man meme.

"Well if 1/5th of Americans can’t find US on a map, what hope does Norway have?" wrote another.

"Norgeria?" mused one, while yet another declared that "Nogeria has been born".

