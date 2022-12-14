'Avatar The Way of Water' tracking for a $525 million worldwide opening!

James Cameron's science-fiction epic 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is almost here. A Deadline report has suggested that the film is tracking for a huge opening weekend of $525 million, in terms of worldwide returns. This is one of the biggest debuts of all time, and since the film has no notable competition in the foreseeable future, it should end up with a big total. In its domestic market (US-Canada), the sequel will land somewhere between $150 million and $175 million. Overseas it will gross $350 million, which puts it ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had grossed $350 million.

While these numbers are not record-breaking, it should be noted that big December releases tend to have unusually strong legs. 'Avatar', when it released, had just decent numbers for its budget, but it went on to become the highest grossing movie of all time worldwide.

Studios do not tend to release important projects in January and even February. They wait until the summer in most cases.

'The Way of Water' will continue the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children) as they encounter new challenges and undergo fresh adventures. Apart from Worthington and Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.

Cameron has challenged the fans of the franchise to guess the plot. While speaking to IGN, he said, "I guarantee you, you won’t be able to predict it. What people hate the most is to go and see a movie and say ‘oh… predictable.’ This is not predictable, I don’t think. I defy anybody to predict where this story goes.”

'Avatar: The Way of Water' releases on December 16, 2022.

