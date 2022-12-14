John Cena, Jason Momoa roped in for Warner Bros. 'Killer Vacation'

John Cena and Jason Momoa will feature together in a new action comedy ‘Killer Vacation’.

Plot details for the project have been kept under wraps for now.

The Warner Bros. production will bring the two hunks together after they shared a natural chemistry on the sets of ‘Fast and Furious’.

It will be produced by John Rickard and Peter Safran. The script will be written by Mark and Brian Gunn.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa, a crucial part of DC, will reprise his role as the King of Atlantis in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. Momoa also recently starred in another Warner Bros. release, ‘Dune’.