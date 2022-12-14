Andrew Flintoff airlifted to hospital after car crash while filming 'Top Gear' episode

Former England captain and all-rounder Andrew Flintoff met with a serious accident on Tuesday (December 13) in the United Kingdom while filming 'Top Gear', a BBC show that the 45-year-old has been presenting since 2019. The cricketer-turned-broadcaster was filming for the show at Dunsfold Aerodrome, in Surrey, when the mishap happened. As a result, he was soon provided medical assistance and airlifted to a nearby hospital.

According to a report by The Sun, Flintoff's injuries suffered are not life-threatening. “Freddie is in hospital after a crash on Top Gear. He was driving on the track as normal. He wasn’t going at high speeds - it was just an accident that could happen to anyone. All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too. Freddie was taken to the hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards. His injuries are not life-threatening and he is receiving treatment. Filming has been postponed for now and all anyone cares about is Freddie recovering," a source was quoted as saying to The Sun.

Further, a statement from the BBC said, "Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

It is to be noted that this isn't the first time that 'Freddy' Flintoff got involved in such an accident. Back in 2019, the ex-all-rounder had walked away safely from a 125mph crash, later admitting that he had covered a few extra lengths.