400 people sentenced to up to 10 years in jail in connection with Iran protests

Courts in and around Tehran have jailed at least 400 people for terms of up to 10 years linked to the anti-hijab and anti-government protests, Ali Alghasi-Mehr, the judiciary chief for Tehran province, has said.

The judiciary’s Mizan Online website quoted Alghasi-Mehr as saying, “One hundred and sixty people were sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison, 80 people to two to five years and 160 people to up to two years.”

The total number of jail sentences is likely to be much higher considering that Tehran is only one of the 31 provinces in the country. According to an estimate by the UN human rights experts, more than 14,000 people have been arrested across the country since mid-September when the protests broke out following 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death following arrest by the morality police.

Even though it was Amini's death in police custody that sparked the protests, they have converted into an unprecedented civil uprising. Iranians are openly expressing anger over decades of oppression, misogyny in the name of religion, and international isolation.

Authorities have been cracking down on the protests, using violence against "rioters". The UN office of the high commissioner for human rights says that over 300 people have been killed in the crackdown, including at least 40 children.

Deaths sentences have been handed out to 11 people till date, with two executions having already been carried out. Twenty-three-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged from a construction crane on Monday after a rushed and secretive trial. He was accused of killing two pro-regime militia fighters.

Last Thursday, Mohsen Shekari was hanged after being convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife. Amnesty has said that at least 20 more people might face executions for alleged offences.

(With inputs from agencies)

