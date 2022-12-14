Morning news brief: FTX ex-CEO denied bail, US to send 'Patriot' to Ukraine and more 

US officials told Reuters that it's finalising plans to send its most advanced Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine. US President Joe Biden signed into law a bill granting federal protections to same-sex marriage. Meanwhile, ex-CEO of FTX Sam-Bankman Fried was denied bail by a judge in the Bahamas, sending him to a local correctional facility instead. In other news, Republican Senator Marco Rubio announced bipartisan legislation to ban video sharing app, TikTok.

The legislation aims to block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia, as per a news release from Rubio's office. The statement further added that a companion bill in the US House of Representatives was sponsored by Republican congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.

During his tenure as vice-president, Biden had taken a public stand and backed same-sex unions much before 2015 Supreme Court decision making such marriages legal throughout the country.

He lowered his head and hugged his parents after the magistrate judge refused bail citing a "great" risk of flight. He was ordered remanded to a correctional facility in Bahamas until February 8. He will initially be held in the medical department, according to a local official.

Raytheon Technology Corp's Patriot is a ground-air defence system, built to intercept incoming missiles. It is one of the most demanded and advanced US air defence systems in the world.

The plans are currently up for formal approvals from US President Joe Biden and Defence Secretary Llyod Austin.