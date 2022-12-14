Apple rolls out 5G for iPhone 12 and above models in India

Apple has finally caught up with India's fifth generation leap of smartphone connectivity. On Tuesday, the company announced that it has enabled 5G cellular support for new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 lineups in India.

How to access 5G on Apple iPhone?

Apple is supporting 5G connection on its iPhone 12 devices or later, with Reliance Jio and Airtel cellular connections. The company identifies both Airtel and Reliance Jio as its "carrier partners" in India. Users need to update their device to iOS 16.2. The update also comes with other myriad of features, such as improved encryption for iCloud data, live activities on the Home Screen, and a new karaoke feature for Apple Music .

Last month, Apple enabled 5G in India in the iOS 16 Beta software programme week for a selected few iPhone users in the country on a trial basis. The selected few users with Airtel and Reliance Jio connections were able to try out the 5G.

Apple worked closely with its "carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed".

India's 5G rollout and Apple's software upgrades

India is rolling out 5G in a phased manner, starting with key metro cities. Smartphone majors, including Apple, Samsung and Oneplus-owner BBK Electronics, are working towards ensuring the availability of 5G on their devices.

Apple said that iPhone users will be able to experience "super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy the content".

The support for 5G on iPhone has now extended to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks.

As more and more smartphone majors prioritise software upgrades, early adoption of 5G in India in underway.

