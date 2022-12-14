Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow spotted together. Are they dating?

Looks like Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are a thing. The duo was spotted together after what looked like lunch together.

Rumours of something between them picked up after Jack Harlow released a song that was a part of his album ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ for which he FaceTimed her to get her blessing.Then on a podcast he revealed that she hadn’t publicly responded to the song but privately, he reached out to her. “I played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by it or feel creeped out or anything,” he said. “If she’d said, ‘I hate it, I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out.”

At the podcast, Jack revealed that he “admired” Dua Lipa and added, “When the song comes out, I think she’ll grow to appreciate it even more.”

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow have been in touch since November 2022 and reports suggest that Jack “was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue (a relationship).”