US set to give Ukraine its most advanced 'Patriot' missile defence system: Report

The US is finalising plans to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, Reuters news agency reported on Tuesday (Dec 13) citing three officials familiar with the discussions.

The plans are currently up for formal approvals from US President Joe Biden and Defence Secretary Llyod Austin.

Raytheon Technology Corp's Patriot is a ground-air defence system, built to intercept incoming missiles. It is one of the most demanded and advanced US air defence systems in the world.

It is usually used against advanced missile threats such as cruise missiles or ballistic missiles that typically include radars.

Ukraine has been asking its western allies for air defence systems to protect its energy infrastructure from Russia's attacks.

Despite Russia's warning the US and other allies continue to send air defences amid surge Russia's recent surge in missiles in Ukraine. Not just Patriot, the US is providing Ukraine with every defence equipment.

No details such as Patriot's range or use have been confirmed by Washington. However, the US has restricted the use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket (HIMARS) launchers in Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian officials, troops will be sent to Germany for training which could last for months.

Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine began on February 24. The US till now has provided Ukraine with nearly $19.3 billion of military aid.

(With inputs from agencies)