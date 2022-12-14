US Capitol attack: Probe panel will release final report on December 21

US House of Representatives panel probing January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack will release its report on December 21, two days after it'll hold its final meeting. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi lawmaker who is the committee chairman, told reporters that the committee will vote during the meeting on whether to refer any individuals to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges. The Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to look into former US president Donald Trump's role into Capitol attack.

The committee on its own cannot file charges but can make recommendations to the Justice Department.

Among the potential charges believed to be under consideration are obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, perjury and witness tampering.

Trump, who has announced plans to run for president again in 2024, was subpoenaed by the House committee but has declined to testify.

The panel has interviewed dozens of witnesses and held several public hearings.

Hundreds of people have been arrested so far for their involvement in Capitol attack. Two members of a far-right militia, the Oath Keepers have been convicted of sedition.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-majority House of Representatives for "incitement of insurrection" after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, but was acquitted by the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.