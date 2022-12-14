WATCH | Julian Alvarez's stunning solo goal in the FIFA 2022 World Cup semifinal

A mesmerising, fleet-footed individual goal from forward Julian Alvarez allowed Argentina to double their lead over Croatia as the two sides locked horns in the high-pressure first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While Croatia dominated the game in the first 30 minutes, Argentina rocked back to life after Alvarez earned a penalty, which was promptly dispatched to the back of the net by Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

However, a mere five minutes after the goal, Argentina broke through the water-tight Croatian defence once again. Alvarez was served by Messi deep from the Argentine side of the pitch from where the Manchester City player made a good 60-70 yard dash with right-back Nahuel Molina providing the decoy run.

While most players would have looked for options to the right and left, Alvarez, brimming with confidence went toe-to-toe with the Croatian defenders and courtesy of some luck and two ricochets, managed to finesse the ball past goalkeeper Livakovic.

Argentina went into the game by making two changes from their last match against the Netherlands. Nicolas Taagliafico and Leandro Parades came into the squad replacing suspended Marcos Acuna and Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez.

Meanwhile, Croatia went into the game with the same team that beat Brazil on penalties. The midfield of Kovacic-Modric-Brozovic that ran through the Brazilian midfield of Casemiro and Paqueta was given a stiff challenge by Scaloni who made the tactical changes.

Argentina played a midfield four with MacAllister, Enzo, Paredes and Rodri de Paul attempting to stop the tank of a Croatian midfield. However, after Croatia remained on the front foot at the beginning of the game, Messi weaved his magic by pushing Croatian defender Gvardiol with him to the midfield. Thereby allowing Argentine forwards and midfielders like de Paul to march forward which eventually led to the first goal.