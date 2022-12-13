Our vision is not just Make-in-India, but to export missiles from India: Rafael CEO

Signifying the ever-growing defence and diplomatic ties between India and Israel, the CEO of Israeli Defence firm Rafael Advanced Systems said that their vision didn't stop with making missiles in India, but was also keen on exporting made-in-India missiles. Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS), a joint venture between Rafael and India's Kalyani, assemble kits for the Indo-Israeli Medium Range Surface to Air Missile(MRSAM).

Operated by the Indian Army and the Air Force, the MRSAM missile can take down multiple aerial targets such as jets, drones, helicopters, and incoming missiles, within a 70km range. The missile kit or mid-section refers to the frontal end of the missile, which comprises the seeker and crucial electronics.

In 2019, KRAS received an order for supplying midsections for 1000MRSAMs, this deal was worth $100mn. The 100th kit of this batch was rolled out of the KRAS facility in the Indian City of Hyderabad on Tuesday, for delivery to the Indian Armed Forces.

Speaking at the event, Maj Gen(Retd)Yoav Har-Even, President & CEO, of Rafael Advanced Systems said that their firm had been offering a variety of services in India, for more than 25 years. He said that Rafael has been collaborating and working with the Indian Defence Research Development Organization(DRDO) and Government-run defence firms.

Sharing the vision about future milestones for the KRAS joint venture, he said that they hoped to deliver the 1000th MRSAM midsection and the 500th Spike Anti-Tank Guided missile. He added that the strategic relationship between Israel and India has now shifted their firm's focus towards India.

"Want to make this company a true missile house and offer modern weapons for the defence of the country, high-quality hardware to forces. We are in touch and tandem with the DRDO in technology development" said Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, of Bharat Forge Limited. He added that the Kalyani group had a large capability in artillery, ammunition, armoured vehicles, small arms and electronics.