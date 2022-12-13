100th kit of Indo-Israeli MRSAM missile rolled out for supply to Indian forces

Indo-Israeli joint venture Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems(KRAS) rolled out the 100th kit of the made-in-India Medium Range Surface to Air Missile(MRSAM), for delivery to the Indian Armed Forces. Operated by the Indian Army and the Air Force, the MRSAM missile can take down multiple aerial targets such as jets, drones, helicopters, and incoming missiles, within a 70km range. The missile kit or mid-section refers to the frontal end of the missile, which comprises the seeker and crucial electronics.

The MRSAM is an advanced network-centric combat Air Defence System developed jointly by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in collaboration with the Indian industry comprising private and public sectors including MSMEs. In 2019, KRAS received an order for supplying mid-sections of 1000MRSAMs, the deal was worth $100mn.

Dr Narayana Murthy, Director General Missiles & Strategic Systems handed over the 100th MRSAM Missile kit to senior officers of the Indian Armed Forces, in the presence of Baba N Kalyani, CMD, Bharat Forge Ltd and Mj Gen(retd) Yoav Har-Even, President and CEO Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Israel. The ceremony took place at the KRAS facility in the Indian city of Hyderabad.

"This delivery is not only a shining example of the synergy between India and Israel and the private and public sector but also reinforces our commitment to AtmaNirbhar Bharat(Self-reliant India) as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Baba Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge Ltd. He added that apart from the missile kits, their firm would also extend support in the Maintenance and Repair operations of Air Defence Missile Systems to the Armed Forces.