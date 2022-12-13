'We want him...': Erik ten Hag calls on this England defender to bring his WC form to United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is hopeful that England defender Harry Maguire can bring his World Cup form to the club side.

"We want him to bring that back to Manchester with him so he can bring it on the pitch for United," said the United manager.

The Dutch coach noted that Maguire has had good games for the national side almost whenever he is called.

"It's clear he is good enough to play at the highest level. He had a period in Manchester where he performed badly and then, of course, there are difficulties. For England, he has good games almost all the time."

"I think he had a really good World Cup. He was really consistent. When he is playing with his confidence like now, he is a massively important player for us and that is what everyone expects."

Ever since Ten Hag came to Old Trafford, Maguire had been limited to the bench. Players like Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were preferred over him, primarily because the Dutch plays a high-pressing game with a backline that stays high.

Maguire had a dip in form during the latter stages of Ralf Ragnick's era which unfortunately continued after the former Ajax manager took over. The injuries did not help the fortunes of the former Leicester City defender either.

So far, Maguire has only played four Premier league games this season. Experts believe if the 29-year-old is unable to break into Ten Hag's side after the solid World Cup campaign, he will have to move away from Old Trafford for different pastures.

United return to action in a Carabao Cup fixture against Burnley on December 21. The Red Devils will resume their Premier League campaign on December 27, facing Nottingham Forest.

