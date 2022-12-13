'It's written...': Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes it is written in the stars that Lionel Messi will be lifting the World Cup trophy.

“I think it's already written who will win, and you know who I mean. I think Messi will lift the trophy, it's already written," Ibrahimovic told reporters during AC Mila's mid-season tour of Dubai.

The Swede made the remark ahead of Argentina's semi-final clash with Croatia. If Messi wins the World Cup, it will be his second international trophy, having won the Copa America last year.

Ibrahimovic played a season with Messi during his stay at Barcelona in 2009. Together, the duo won a La Liga title, Spanish Super Cup and a Club World Cup. However, after he had a feud with manager Pep Guardiola, the Swede went to AC Milan.

Messi - Argentina's talisman

Messi has been Argentina's talisman for a long time. However, during this World Cup, he has taken his abilities a notch above.

Messi has already scored four goals and assisted two in five matches. After Argentina suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening game, many feared that Messi will be returning home without making it to the knockouts.

However, the Argentine skipper regrouped his players and managed to get the best out of them. Messi's playmaking skills have been pivotal for the La Albiceleset during the crunch moments of the game.

It was Messi's brilliance during the quarterfinal game against the Netherlands that allowed the South American side to progress into the final four.

Usually cool, composed and collected on the pitch, Messi has not shied away from taking an aggressive stance whenever his team has required - the Netherlands game being a case in point.

However, the road to the final is still not clear. 2018 finalists Croatia are in Messi's way. The last time these two sides met in a World Cup was in 2018 only when Messi's men were beaten 3-0 by Croatia.

With a midfield consisting of the likes of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, Argentina will have to dig deep if they are to go the distance. Croatia have time and again proved that they are not any pushovers.