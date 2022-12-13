Cyril Ramaphosa survives impeachment vote over corruption scandal in South Africa

The South African parliament voted against starting an impeachment process against incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday. The speaker of parliament said that the members rejected a report submitted by a panel of experts that presented evidence regarding misconduct committed by Ramaphosa over foreign currency hidden at his private farm. The controversy, dubbed “Farmgate” by the South African media, resulted in the opposition demanding his resignation. However, Ramaphosa denied any wrongdoings regarding the scandal and said that it was a politically motivated accusation.

AFP reported that the vote went overwhelmingly in support of Ramaphosa with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party defeating the motion by 214 to 148 votes. Two people abstained from voting as it was officially recognised by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The 70-year-old Ramaphosa came into power at the back of a strong anti-corruption campaign against his predecessor Jacob Zuma. However, the scandal has affected his reputation in the country.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola dismissed the report and said that that "there is not sufficient evidence to impeach the president". "The panel report has set the bar too low to impeach a sitting president."

On the other hand, opposition leaders continued to produce a united front against the decision as both Economic Freedom Fighters party leader Julius Malema and African Transformation Movement Vuyolwethu Zungula supported the motion and said that the decision was not correct.