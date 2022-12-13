Ukrainian forces damage key bridge near Melitopol, Russian authorities claim

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The Ukrainian military reportedly damaged a key bridge outside the city of Melitopol, according to Russian authorities. The bridge was significant to Russia from a strategic point and according to Reuters, destroying it was one of the main objectives of the resistance forces in the region. The bridge ran over the Molochna River and connected the village of Kostyantynivka with Melitopol. In videos circulating on social media, two supports of the bridge appear damaged and part of it has slightly collapsed.

In the past few weeks, Ukraine has started to apply pressure on Russia in the Melitopol region. Earlier, the resistance forces used the same strategy while regaining Kherson and AFP reported that a Russian barrack will hit by HIMARS rockets just two days ago. Melitopol is a key city on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River and after the victory in Kherson, Kyiv has identified it as their next primary target.

On the other hand, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed administrator of the portion controlled by Moscow, told the Russian state-owned news agency RIA that Russia has already taken over half of Donetsk. It was one of the regions which Russia officially annexed following a series of referendums.

“A little more than 50% of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated.”