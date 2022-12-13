After Trevor Noah, Dua Lipa sparks dating rumours with Jack Harlow

Back in September, rumours of Dua Lipa dating Trevor Noah started doing rounds online. Now, as per the latest reports, the 'New Rules' singer has found someone new. A publication reported on Sunday that Lipa is getting along well with Jack Harlow and the two are seeing each other.

Harlow, who named a song after Lipa in his second studio album 'Come Home the Kids Miss You', reportedly bumped into the 27-year-old at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November. The two seemed to enjoy each other's company and have great chemistry, reported Page Six.

The publication also reported that the two stayed in touch after the LA event and pursued each other.

"He (Harlow) was very interested in her (Lipa) and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]," Page Six quoted a source as saying.

Some insiders also told the publication that the 'First Class' singer travelled to New York City on Friday just to meet her. They also reportedly went on a lunch date the next day.

Before Harlow released his album in May, he video-called Lipa to ask whether he could name a song after her or not. According to Harlow, she had a somewhat awkward response but she agreed in the end.

"Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature,” Harlow said in the tribute song.

Previously, the 'New Rules' singer was in a serious relationship with Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid. However, the two parted ways in December 2021.

