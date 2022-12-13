'Avatar 5' will bring the Na'vi to earth if it gets made? 'We want to expose Neytiri to...'

'Avatar: The Way of Water', the second film in James Cameron's science-fiction 'Avatar' franchise, is yet to be released and producer and Cameron's long-time collaborator Jon Landau is already teasing 'Avatar 5'. More precisely, Landau said that if Cameron gets to continue the franchise until the fifth one, we will see the Na'vi coming to earth.

Landau told Gizmodo, “Well, it’s funny. I wasn’t going to talk about it, but I’ve now subsequently heard that Jim has talked about it a little bit. In [‘Avatar 5’] there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people’s eyes, open Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth.”

He added, “Earth is not just represented by the RDA [the franchise’s evil organization known as the Resources Development Administration]. Just like you’re defined by the choices you make in life, not all humans are bad. Not all Na’vi are good. And that’s the case here on Earth. And we want to expose Neytiri to that.”

That does mean that Neytiri is going to last three more films to get to the fifth one. It would be sort of surreal to see Neytiri and other Na'vi come to earth, even if we do now know the reason of their visit. Will Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) be alive by then? It remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, 'The Way of Water' will continue the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children) as they encounter new challenges and undergo fresh adventures. Apart from Worthington and Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.