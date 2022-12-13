UK government announces fresh sanctions against senior Russian and Iranian officials

The UK government on Tuesday (Dec 13) announced fresh sanctions on senior Russian and Iranian officials involved in producing and supplying drones targetting Ukraine.

The list includes Major General Robert Baranov, in charge of unit programming and cruise missiles in Ukraine and four Iranians along with a director of a drone manufacturing company, AFP reported.

The government said that the 12 Russian top officials will be subjected to asset freezes and travel bans.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) claimed that over 6,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russia's invasion.

It said, "Intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is a serious violation of international humanitarian law. Those responsible must be held to account."

Addressing Tehran's regime and Moscow's operation in Ukraine, UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that it had been "striking sordid deals."

On weekend, the UK govt sanctioned 30 individuals and entities for violating human rights. This includes Pak Cleric Mian Abdul who has been accused of forced conversions and marriages of minorities.

(With inputs from agencies)