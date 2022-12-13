China delays key economic policy meeting as Covid cases rise

After a spike in Covid cases in Beijing, China has put a critical economic policy meeting scheduled to begin this week on the back burner, as reported by Bloomberg. The Central Economic Work Conference, which President Xi Jinping typically attends, has not yet been rescheduled, according to the sources who asked to remain anonymous because they were sharing sensitive material.

The conference, where officials debate policy goals for the upcoming year, was scheduled to start on Thursday. Members of the Politburo, provincial governors, and the leaders of governmental organisations and financial institutions, in addition to Xi, are present at the meeting. In the past, the summit would span three days, with a readout being released in official media at the conclusion.

This month, China abruptly put an end to its stringent Covid Zero pursuit by abandoning the majority of testing and isolating sick patients. There are already indications that the virus is spreading quickly, notably in Beijing where there are long hospital wait times and a rising lack of fever-treating medications. Beijing's fever clinics had 22,000 patients on Sunday, 16 times more than the previous week, according to a report from the official broadcaster CCTV, quoting Li Ang, a local health commission spokeswoman.

An inquiry via fax for comment was not immediately answered by the State Council Information Office.

Economists had expected authorities to suggest broader fiscal and monetary policy as well as more easing in the real estate market support growth, but the abrupt about-face has added more uncertainty to an already precarious economic picture.

Typically, the conference would also include a target for the economy's growth for the next year, but it won't be made public until the annual parliamentary gathering in March.

Also watch | 'PLA troops tried to change status quo in Tawang', says Rajnath Singh

The new Politburo of the Communist Party, which was assembled with Xi's loyalists after he won a third term in office in October, set the tone for the meeting last week by making a clear turn in favour of supporting growth. Senior authorities are contemplating a growth target of approximately five per cent for the upcoming year, according to a report from Bloomberg News last week.

Following a Politburo meeting, the CEWC is often convened.

According to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, the economy would expand at a meagre 3.2 percent this year, the smallest rate since the 1970s, barring the pandemic dip in 2020.