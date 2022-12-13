Researchers say Ketamine with psychological therapies will help treat alcoholism, trial underway 

Researchers are now hoping for a new treatment of Ketamine and Psychological therapy to help people overcome alcoholism.

To explore the use of ketamine in treating alcohol, researchers are set to lay out a phase three trial worth $2.8 million (£2.4 million), the Guardian reported.

The team known as Ketamine for Reduction of Alcohol Relapse (Kare) has previously completed a similar concept which stated that individuals with alcohol disorders given ketamine and therapy together were more likely to remain abstinent than those given a placebo.

Team lead, Prof Celia Morgan said that people with alcohol problems can find difficulty in engaging with psychological interventions which Ketamine would help.

The new trial will take place at seven NHS units in the UK and is expected to test 280 patients with severe alcohol disorders.

Participants will be divided into two groups. The first group will be given a 0.01 mg/kg dose of Ketamine and the other group will have 0.08 mg/kg with seven psychological therapy sessions for each group for three to six months.

Morgan said that it will provide proof for their concept study. Their alcohol intakes will be measured through self-report, smartphone-mounted breathalysers and wearable devices.