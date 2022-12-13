As China recalibrates its COVID-19 response strategy, celebs share their infection experiences

In China, people's attitude towards COVID-19 disease has started to shift and the credit goes to the authorities who have decided to transform their coronavirus response strategies and drop the onerous restrictions.

Unlike a few months ago when people would refrain from talking about their COVID-19 diagnosis or recovery experience, celebrities and influencers are jumping in to share their stories with the fans. And, since China is moving away from its harsh zero-COVID-19 measures, the official rhetoric has started to change. It's no more a disease that needs to be contained at all costs.

Taking to Weibo on Thursday, singer and actress Kym Jin Sha revealed in a post that she had been diagnosed with coronavirus in June, South China Morning Post reported. While sharing her experience with her fans, she described the pain she felt in her throat as "being cut by a knife". She also revealed that she had many sleepless nights because she had intense back pain for days.

Jin also shared that she experienced brain fog and had to rely on traditional Chinese medicine to get adequate sleep. “[I] felt my mind went blank and I was easily stuck to find words when I was halfway through a sentence,” Jin wrote in her post.

Also read: David Letterman interviews Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv subway 300 feet below the ground

Actress Zhang Xinyi, who is married to actor Yuan Hong, said in a post that her entire family had been infected but recovered within nine days. According to a report by SCMP, she also urged her fans not to panic if they get infected or experience any symptoms.

Sharing that her three-year-old son was the second to show symptoms but recovered from the infection before the rest of her family, Zhang reassured parents that they do not need to worry too much about their children. She also urged people to drink lots of water and use fever medication if their temperature hit 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit).

"In a word, no need to be nervous about this disease which improves after running its course," Zhang wrote.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE