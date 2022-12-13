Indian industralist Mukesh Ambani eyeing to buy THIS big Premier League club - Reports
Story highlights
It is believed that Mukesh Ambani is eyeing to buy the 13-time English champion Arsenal instead of Man United or Liverpool.
It is believed that Mukesh Ambani is eyeing to buy the 13-time English champion Arsenal instead of Man United or Liverpool.
Following Chelsea's hurried sale in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which forced Roman Ambramovic to sell the club, it has been widely reported that two of the most successful Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United are also up for a sale.
Ever since reports emerged that both Man United and the Liverpool FC owners are willing to sell the club, Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani has emerged as a strong contender to buy one of the two clubs. However, it is believed that Ambani is eyeing to buy the 13-time English champion Arsenal and not Man United or Liverpool.
At present, Arsenal's majority stakes are with the American-based Kroenke family (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment company). The report has further revealed that Ambani's son Akash is a big fan of the current Premier League table toppers Arsenal and, hence, the industrialist might try really hard to take over the ownership.
Also read: Exclusive: Croatia will restrict Lionel Messi from having the best game of his life in SF 1, says Igor Stimac
"There is an increasing appetite in India for non-cricket investment opportunities in sport. This links to India's digital and entertainment economy. City Football Group invested in Mumbai, and Mumbai is the digital, entertainment and financial capital of India. If you look at some of the things Abu Dhabi's wealth fund is investing in, they have invested in digital start-ups in Mumbai. There is a sense India could be the next great frontier. We've already had China, and now we have Saudi Arabia," Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economy at the SKEMA Business School, said to Athletic.