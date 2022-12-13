New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern caught on hot mic calling rival leader as 'arrogant prick,' later apologises 

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern becomes the recent victim of a hot mic for calling an opposition party leader an "arrogant prick."

The clip was then aired on parliament's television.

In a series of parliamentary debate, David Seymour, leader of the ACT party asked Arden to point out an example of her mistake and apologise for her mistake, AFP reported.

Replying to this Ardern said that the management of COVID-19 was controversial in the country but added that she stood by her work.

After replying, she sat down and was heard saying "such an arrogant prick."

Seymour objected to the remark and petitioned the House of Representatives to take it back. Later, Ardern's office in a statement said that she apologised.

Similarly, US President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol were captured swearing on the live mic, the Guardian reported.

During a press conference, Biden thought his mic has malfunctioned and when a fox reporter asked Biden asked a question, he was heard saying "what a stupid son of a b****."

(With inputs from agencies)