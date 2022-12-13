IPL 2023 Auction Final Player List Out! 405 cricketers up for grabs, Indian, overseas players, check full list
IPL 2023 Auction Final Player list out : IPL 2023 Player Auction list has been announced. A total of 405 cricketers are up for grabs, check full details including salary cap, slots among others
IPL 2023 Auction Final Player list out: The TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction list is now out, with 405 players slated to go under the hammer on December 23rd, 2022 in Kochi. From the initial list of 991 participants, a total of 369 individuals were shortlisted by 10 teams. Teams sought 36 extra players, who were added to the final list, for a total of 405 players to be presented in the TATA IPL 2023 Auction. There are 273 Indians and 132 overseas players, with four from associate nations among the 405 total.
There are 119 capped players, 282 uncapped players, and 4 from associate nations. A total of 87 places are now available, with up to 30 reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is INR 2 crore, with 19 international players opting to be in the top category. The auction list includes 11 players with a starting bid of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian cricketers on the list of 20 with a base price of INR 1 crore.
Check full list of players who will be auctioned for IPL 2023 season 16:
|List Sr. No.
|2023 Set
|First Name
|Country
|Specialism
|C/U/A
|Price Rs Lakh
|1
|BA1
|Mayank Agarwal
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|100
|2
|BA1
|Harry Brook
|England
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|3
|BA1
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|4
|BA1
|Joe Root
|England
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|100
|5
|BA1
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|6
|BA1
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|7
|AL1
|Sam Curran
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|8
|AL1
|Cameron Green
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|9
|AL1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|150
|10
|AL1
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|11
|AL1
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|12
|AL1
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|13
|AL1
|Ben Stokes
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|14
|WK1
|Tom Banton
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|200
|15
|WK1
|Litton Das
|Bangladesh
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|16
|WK1
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|100
|17
|WK1
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|18
|WK1
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|200
|19
|WK1
|Phil Salt
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|200
|20
|FA1
|Chris Jordan
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|21
|FA1
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|22
|FA1
|Jhye Richardson
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|150
|23
|FA1
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|24
|FA1
|Reece Topley
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75
|25
|FA1
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|26
|SP1
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|27
|SP1
|Mayank Markande
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|28
|SP1
|Mujeeb Rahman
|Afghanistan
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|29
|SP1
|Adil Rashid
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|30
|SP1
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|31
|SP1
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|150
|32
|UBA1
|Shubham Khajuria
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|33
|UBA1
|Rohan Kunnummal
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|34
|UBA1
|Chethan L.R.
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|35
|UBA1
|Shaik Rasheed
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|36
|UBA1
|Anmolpreet Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|37
|UBA1
|Himmat Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|38
|UAL1
|Corbin Bosch
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|39
|UAL1
|Priyam Garg
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|40
|UAL1
|Saurabh Kumar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|41
|UAL1
|Vivrant Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|42
|UAL1
|Nishant Sindhu
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|43
|UAL1
|Sanvir Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|44
|UAL1
|Shashank Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|45
|UAL1
|Samarth Vyas
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|46
|UWK1
|K.S. Bharat
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|47
|UWK1
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|48
|UWK1
|Dinesh Bana
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|49
|UWK1
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|50
|UWK1
|N. Jagadeesan
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|51
|UWK1
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|52
|UWK1
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|53
|UFA1
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|54
|UFA1
|K.M. Asif
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30
|55
|UFA1
|Mukesh Kumar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|56
|UFA1
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|40
|57
|UFA1
|Lance Morris
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30
|58
|UFA1
|Yash Thakur
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|59
|UFA1
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|60
|USP1
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|61
|USP1
|Chintal Gandhi
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|62
|USP1
|Shreyas Gopal
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|63
|USP1
|S Midhun
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|64
|USP1
|Izharulhuq Naveed
|Afghanistan
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|65
|USP1
|Himanshu Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|66
|BA2
|Travis Head
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|67
|BA2
|Will Jacks
|England
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|68
|BA2
|Dawid Malan
|England
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|69
|BA2
|Manish Pandey
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|100
|70
|BA2
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|71
|BA2
|Mandeep Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|72
|BA2
|Paul Stirling
|Ireland
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|73
|BA2
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|74
|AL2
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|75
|AL2
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|76
|AL2
|Jimmy Neesham
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|77
|AL2
|Wayne Parnell
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|78
|AL2
|Daniel Sams
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|79
|AL2
|Dasun Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|80
|AL2
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|81
|FA2
|Taskin Ahmed
|Bangladesh
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|82
|FA2
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|83
|FA2
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|84
|FA2
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|150
|85
|FA2
|Blessing Muzarabani
|Zimbabwe
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|86
|FA2
|Sandeep Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|87
|WK2
|Johnson Charles
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|88
|WK2
|Andre Fletcher
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|89
|WK2
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|100
|90
|WK2
|Tom Latham
|New Zealand
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|100
|91
|WK2
|Ben Mcdermott
|Australia
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|92
|WK2
|Joshua Philippe
|Australia
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|75
|93
|WK2
|Lorcan Tucker
|Ireland
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|94
|SP2
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|95
|SP2
|Amit Mishra
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|96
|SP2
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|97
|SP2
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75
|98
|UBA2
|Sachin Baby
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|99
|UBA2
|Harpreet Bhatia
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|100
|UBA2
|Ashwin Hebbar
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|101
|UBA2
|Pukhraj Mann
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|102
|UBA2
|Akshat Raghuwanshi
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|103
|UBA2
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|104
|UBA2
|Shoun Roger
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|105
|UBA2
|Virat Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|106
|UBA2
|Will Smeed
|England
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|40
|107
|UBA2
|Apoorv Wankhade
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|30
|108
|UAL2
|Manoj Bhandage
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|109
|UAL2
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|110
|UAL2
|Mayank Dagar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|111
|UAL2
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|112
|UAL2
|Evan Jones
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|113
|UAL2
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|114
|UAL2
|Abid Mushtaq
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|115
|UAL2
|Suryansh Shedge
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|116
|UAL2
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|117
|UAL2
|Akash Vashisht
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|118
|UWK2
|Ricky Bhui
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|119
|UWK2
|Donovan Ferreira
|South Africa
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|120
|UWK2
|Baba Indrajith
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|121
|UWK2
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|122
|UWK2
|Aryan Juyal
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|123
|UWK2
|Urvil Patel
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|124
|UWK2
|Kirant Shinde
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|125
|UWK2
|Luvnith Sisodia
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|126
|UWK2
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|127
|UWK2
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|128
|UFA2
|Aniket Choudhary
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30
|129
|UFA2
|Vidwath Kaverappa
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|130
|UFA2
|Rajan Kumar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|131
|UFA2
|Ravi Kumar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|132
|UFA2
|Sushant Mishra
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|133
|UFA2
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|134
|UFA2
|Ishan Porel
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|135
|UFA2
|Akash Singh
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|136
|UFA2
|Basil Thampi
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|137
|UFA2
|Paul Van Meekeren
|Netherland
|BOWLER
|Associate
|20
|138
|UFA2
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|139
|USP2
|S.Ajith Ram
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|140
|USP2
|Satyajeet Bachhav
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|141
|USP2
|Tejas Baroka
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|142
|USP2
|Yuvraj Chudasama
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|143
|USP2
|Peter Hatzoglou
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|144
|USP2
|Karthik Meiyappan
|UAE
|BOWLER
|Associate
|20
|145
|USP2
|Suyash Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|146
|USP2
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|147
|BA3
|Reeza Hendricks
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|148
|BA3
|Christiaan Jonker
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|149
|BA3
|Brandon King
|West Indies
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|150
|BA3
|Chris Lynn
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|151
|BA3
|Karun Nair
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|152
|BA3
|Pathum Nissaanka
|Sri Lanka
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|153
|BA3
|Jason Roy
|England
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|154
|BA3
|Gurkeerat Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|155
|BA3
|Harry Tector
|Ireland
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|156
|BA3
|Najibullah Zadran
|Afghanistan
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|157
|AL3
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|150
|158
|AL3
|Qais Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|159
|AL3
|Charith Asalanka
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|160
|AL3
|Michael Bracewell
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|161
|AL3
|Dominic Drakes
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|162
|AL3
|George Garton
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|163
|AL3
|Chamika Karunaratne
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|164
|AL3
|Jamie Overton
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|165
|AL3
|Sandeep Warrier
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|166
|FA3
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|167
|FA3
|Richard Gleeson
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|168
|FA3
|Naveen Ul Haq
|Afghanistan
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|169
|FA3
|Lahiru Kumara
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|170
|FA3
|Joshua Little
|Ireland
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|171
|FA3
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|172
|FA3
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|173
|FA3
|Billy Stanlake
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|174
|FA3
|Andrew Tye
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|175
|FA3
|Luke Wood
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|176
|UBA3
|Priyansh Arya
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|177
|UBA3
|Matthew Breetzke
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|178
|UBA3
|Shivam Chauhan
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|179
|UBA3
|Rahul Gahlaut
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|180
|UBA3
|Sudip Gharami
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|181
|UBA3
|C. Hari Nishaanth
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|182
|UBA3
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|183
|UBA3
|Bhanu Pania
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|184
|UBA3
|Ekant Sen
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|185
|UBA3
|Akash Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|186
|UAL3
|Himanshu Bisht
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|187
|UAL3
|Yudhvir Charak
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|188
|UAL3
|Mickil Jaiswal
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|189
|UAL3
|Shams Mulani
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|190
|UAL3
|G.Aniketh Reddy
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|191
|UAL3
|Atit Sheth
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|192
|UAL3
|M. Siddharth
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|193
|UAL3
|Swapnil Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|194
|UAL3
|Tanay Thyagarajann
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|195
|UAL3
|Sumeet Verma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|196
|UAL3
|David Wiese
|Namibia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Associate
|100
|197
|UAL3
|Sanjay Yadav
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|198
|UWK3
|Ajitesh Guruswamy
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|199
|UWK3
|Yash Kothari
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|200
|UWK3
|Suresh Kumar
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|201
|UWK3
|Kumar Kushagra
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|202
|UWK3
|Anmol Malhotra
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|203
|UWK3
|Robin Minz
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|204
|UWK3
|Agniv Pan
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|205
|UWK3
|Priyesh Patel
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|206
|UWK3
|Mitesh Patel
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|207
|UWK3
|Abishek Porel
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|208
|UWK3
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|209
|UWK3
|Bharat Sharma
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|210
|UWK3
|Vivek Singh
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|211
|UWK3
|Abhijeet Tomar
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|212
|UFA3
|Basit Bashir
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|213
|UFA3
|Nandre Burger
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|214
|UFA3
|Rasikh Dar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|215
|UFA3
|Sakib Hussain
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|216
|UFA3
|Waseem Khanday
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|217
|UFA3
|Ravi Kiran Majeti
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|218
|UFA3
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|219
|UFA3
|Anuj Raj
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|220
|UFA3
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|221
|UFA3
|Avinash Singh
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|222
|UFA3
|Prince Yadav
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|223
|UFA3
|Prithviraj Yarra
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|224
|USP3
|Mushtaq Beg
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|225
|USP3
|Rocky Bhasker
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|226
|USP3
|Sanjith Devaraj
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|227
|USP3
|Raghav Goyal
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|228
|USP3
|Allah Mohammad
|Afghanistan
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|229
|USP3
|Lalit Mohan
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|230
|USP3
|Bhuwan Rohilla
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|231
|USP3
|Aman Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|232
|USP3
|Manav Suthar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|233
|AL4
|Tom Curran
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|234
|AL4
|Moises Henriques
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|235
|AL4
|Afif Hossain
|Bangladesh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|236
|AL4
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|237
|AL4
|Sisanda Magala
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|238
|AL4
|Craig Overton
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|239
|AL4
|Darcy Short
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|240
|AL4
|Dhananjaya Silva
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|241
|AL4
|Dunith Wellalage
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|242
|FA4
|Varun Aaron
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|243
|FA4
|Sheldon Cottrel
|West Indies
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|244
|FA4
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|150
|245
|FA4
|Daryn Dupavillon
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|246
|FA4
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|247
|FA4
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|248
|FA4
|Tymal Mills
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|249
|FA4
|David Payne
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75
|250
|FA4
|Barinder Sran
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|251
|FA4
|Glenton Stuurman
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|252
|UBA4
|Anirudh Balachander
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|253
|UBA4
|Gourav Choudhary
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|254
|UBA4
|Saurav Chuahan
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|255
|UBA4
|Kumar Deobrat
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|256
|UBA4
|Chirag Gandhi
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|257
|UBA4
|Arman Jaffer
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|258
|UBA4
|Madhav Kaushik
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|259
|UBA4
|Priyank Panchal
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|260
|UBA4
|Ayush Pandey
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|261
|UBA4
|Rohan Patil
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|262
|UBA4
|Sanjay Ramaswamy
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|263
|UBA4
|Siddharth Yadav
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|264
|UAL4
|Rehan Ahmed
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|265
|UAL4
|Prayas Barman
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|266
|UAL4
|Rahul Buddhi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|267
|UAL4
|Vaisakh Chandran
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|268
|UAL4
|Writtick Chatterjee
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|269
|UAL4
|Prashant Chopra
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|270
|UAL4
|Harsh Dubey
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|271
|UAL4
|Tanush Kotian
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|272
|UAL4
|Ninad Rathva
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|273
|UAL4
|B. Surya
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|274
|UAL4
|Jordan Thompson
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|275
|UAL4
|Shivank Vashisth
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|276
|UWK4
|Ankush Bains
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|277
|UWK4
|Christopher Benjamin
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|278
|UWK4
|Connor Esterhuizen
|South Africa
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|279
|UWK4
|Mohd Arslan Khan
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|280
|UWK4
|Mamidi Krishna
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|281
|UWK4
|Fazil Makaya
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|282
|UWK4
|Akshdeep Nath
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|283
|UWK4
|Deepak Punia
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|284
|UWK4
|Kunal Rathore
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|285
|UWK4
|Ateev Saini
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|286
|UWK4
|Bipin Saurabh
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|287
|UWK4
|B.R. Sharath
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|288
|UWK4
|Yashovardhan Singh
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|289
|UWK4
|Lakshay Thareja
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|290
|UFA4
|Mohit Avasthi
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|291
|UFA4
|Ottneil Baartman
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|292
|UFA4
|Gurnoor Singh Brar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|293
|UFA4
|Shahrukh Dar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|294
|UFA4
|Thomas Helm
|England
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|40
|295
|UFA4
|Pankaj Jaswal
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|296
|UFA4
|Venkatesh Muralidhara
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|297
|UFA4
|Geet Puri
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|298
|UFA4
|E. Sanketh
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|299
|UFA4
|Ajay Sarkar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|300
|UFA4
|Ashok Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|301
|UFA4
|Kanwar Singh
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|302
|AL5
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|303
|AL5
|Carlos Brathwaite
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|304
|AL5
|Roston Chase
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|305
|AL5
|Rahkeem Cornwall
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|306
|AL5
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|307
|AL5
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|308
|AL5
|Pawan Negi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|309
|AL5
|Keemo Paul
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50