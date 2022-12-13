IPL 2023 Auction Final Player List Out! 405 cricketers up for grabs, Indian, overseas players, check full list

IPL 2023 Auction Final Player list out: The TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction list is now out, with 405 players slated to go under the hammer on December 23rd, 2022 in Kochi. From the initial list of 991 participants, a total of 369 individuals were shortlisted by 10 teams. Teams sought 36 extra players, who were added to the final list, for a total of 405 players to be presented in the TATA IPL 2023 Auction. There are 273 Indians and 132 overseas players, with four from associate nations among the 405 total.

There are 119 capped players, 282 uncapped players, and 4 from associate nations. A total of 87 places are now available, with up to 30 reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is INR 2 crore, with 19 international players opting to be in the top category. The auction list includes 11 players with a starting bid of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian cricketers on the list of 20 with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Check full list of players who will be auctioned for IPL 2023 season 16: