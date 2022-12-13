David Letterman interviews Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv subway 300 feet below the ground

Veteran US talk show host David Letterman has interviewed almost all prominent celebrities and leaders of the world but his latest is unique in more ways than one.



In October, the host travelled to Kyiv to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the area which Letterman claimed as the 'safest part of the city' - a subway platform 300 feet (90 meters) below ground.



Zelensky was the latest guest on Letterman's popular Netflix show, 'My Next Guest'.

A small audience watched in the semi-dark as subway trains rumbled past. At one point a siren went off. Letterman looked alarmed, but no one else reacted. What did that indicate, he asked.

"Unfortunately it means that war has become a habit," said Zelenskiy. "Many Ukrainians have gotten used to it... To me sirens are an indicator that war is not over... this is a reminder that somewhere, someone is giving up their life for yours."

In February, Russia sent troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special operation" to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it calls dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and the West say the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

For the special episode, Letterman also spoke with Ukraine's railways head and even visited a comedy club. He discussed with Zelenskiy, a former comedian, the importance of humour in dark times, and chatted with him about his family. Zelensky said he could only breathe because he was speaking to his wife and children.