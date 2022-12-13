Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer': Everything you need to know

Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited upcoming film ‘Oppenheimer’ is due for release next year. Based on the biography called American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the movie traces the life and times of the titular nuclear physicist who is referred to as the “father of atomic bomb” for his contribution to the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of first nuclear weapon. This is the first project by Nolan in more than two decades that does not involve Warner Bros, the studio with which he had a falling out over the release strategy of his last pic, the science-fiction action-thriller 'Tenet'.

While Nolan wanted a pandemic release for 'Tenet, the studio was not in favour of it and grudgingly agreed. Nolan also vehemently disagreed with Warner Bros’ strategy of releasing every theatrical film on HBO Max on the same day in 2021. ‘Oppenheimer’ is a Universal film.

Here is everything we know so far about 'Oppenheimer':

Who else is involved apart from Nolan in the creative team?

'Oppenheimer' has both been written and directed by Nolan, which is not unusual for him. Hoyte van Hoytema, who Nolan also collaborated on 'Interstellar' and 'Dunkirk', will handle the camera. Jennifer Lame is the editor. Ludwig Göransson has written the background score, returning from 'Tenet'.

Who was Oppenheimer?

As mentioned above, Oppenheimer is deemed the one most responsible for the reasons atomic bombs exist today. He has a complicated legacy. It is said that he regretted helping build the most destructive weapons humanity has ever seen. The project he worked on directly resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths in Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He later famously quoted the Bhagvan Gita, saying “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds,” referring to how his invention cost the lives of so many.

What to expect from the film?

A rarity for Nolan, this is an out-and-out drama movie. There is no action here, at least not the conventional kind. The posters and trailers have teased

Cast

‘Oppenheimer’ has a huge ensemble cast led by Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular role. The film also features many other renowned names. Emily Blunt plays the role of Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Matt Damon stars as the Lieutenant General Leslie R. Groves, who was the head of the Manhattan Project. Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Olivia Thirlby, among others also star.

Release date