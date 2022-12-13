ugc_banner

December 2022 Holidays in India: Check on which dates schools, colleges, banks will remain shut

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 13, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

It's the holiday season again, everyone is getting ready to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve in 2022. Check the full list of holidays in December 2022 here.

Getting up in the morning to catch a school bus is a task for children on chilly winter mornings. It's even more difficult during the Christmas season when students are already looking forward to the winter holidays. Apart from the usual weekends, schools and colleges provide students with a winter break that can last up to 10 days, depending on schools and colleges.

Although Christmas falls on Sunday this year, schools will remain closed during the winter vacation. These vacations support students in planning their vacations and spending quality time with their families. Furthermore, in addition to the much-anticipated winter break, December brings five Saturdays and four Sundays.

Check the full list of Saturdays and Sundays in December 2022 here:

Saturdays in December 2022

1st Saturday - December 3, 2022

2nd Saturday - December 10, 2022

3rd Saturday - December 17, 2022

4th Saturday - December 24, 2022 (Christmas eve)

5th Saturday - December 31, 2022

Sundays in December 2022

1st Sunday - December 4, 2022

2nd Sunday - December 11, 2022

3rd Sunday - December 18, 2022

4th Sunday - December 25, 2022 (Christmas)

These breaks also allow students to focus more on their careers, as those in the 12th grade will soon be sitting for board exams and entrance exams. During this time, people make resolutions to start the new year by becoming a better version of themselves and planning their future.

Christmas is the time of year when families get together to celebrate the end of the year. People all over the world gather to celebrate not only the birth of Jesus Christ but also togetherness and love.

Bank holidays in 2022

In India, December 2022 has a number of public holidays and bank holidays. A total of 13 days, including weekends on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, would see banks across India closed in December. In December 2022, the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as regular bank holidays. The fourth Saturday comes on December 24, whereas the second Saturday is on December 10.

Date Day Holiday State
01-Dec-22 Thursday State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh
03-Dec-22 Saturday World Disabled Day/Feast of St. Francis Xavier Tripura & Goa
05-Dec-22 Monday Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti Jammu and Kashmir
10-Dec-22 Saturday Second Saturday  
12-Dec-22 Monday Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Meghalaya
18-Dec-22 Sunday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Meghalaya, Chandigarh
19-Dec-22 Monday Goa Liberation Day Goa
24-Dec-22 Saturday Christmas Eve Mizoram, Meghalaya
25-Dec-22 Sunday Christmas Day All over India
26-Dec-22 Monday Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti Haryana
26-Dec-22 Monday Christmas Holiday Mizoram, Meghalaya and Telangana
30-Dec-22 Friday Tamu Losar/U Kiang Nangbah Sikkim & Meghalaya
31-Dec-22 Saturday New Year's Eve Manipur

Are these bank holidays countrywide? 

No, while some of these holidays are specific to certain states, others apply to the entire nation. In December 2022, there are numerous state-specific regional holidays in addition to Christmas.

 

RELATED

Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, check who is

90-year-old woman graduates from university after dropping out in 1951

NYC to name Central Park gate to honour five teens wrongfully convicted of 1989 rape