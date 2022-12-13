Happy Birthday Taylor Swift ! Fun facts YOU DIDN'T KNOW about the Grammy Award-winning singer as she turns 33

A magician on stage, a pacifier for broken hearts- Taylor Swift's music is unique, and she has been making it with love for many years. She has given several interviews in which she has shared details about her personal life throughout the years. Check out some interesting facts about the performer as she turns one more page of her life on her 33rd birthday.

Fun Fact # 1 Grew up in a Christmas Farm

Taylor Swift, an American singer-songwriter, said in a 2014 interview with Esquire that she grew up on a Christmas tree farm from the age of 5 to 10. She told the magazine that growing up in such a strange area had instilled in her an unusual amount of excitement for fall and the holiday season. She even released a Christmas song called "Christmas Tree Farm" in 2019 with a video made out of memories from her childhood.

Fun Fact # 2 Some of her songs are texts she wanted to send to people in her life

Over the years, Taylor has also delivered a number of enchanting performances at the show. In a 2014 Rolling Stone interview, Taylor said sometimes the lines in a song are lines "you wish you could text-message somebody in real life." Taylor Swift is normally tight-lipped about the individuals she sings about in her songs, but she hasn't been reluctant to drop a few names over the years. Taylor has deviated from her usual tact and identified individual names in the lyrics of a number of these songs. She has also named a few on her more recent folklore and evermore albums.

Fun Fact # 3 Taylor Swift has written songs for other artists

Taylor Swift has written songs for Calvin Harris and Little Big Town, among others. Taylor Swift wrote "Better Man" and presented it to Little Big Town. Swift wrote "You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home" for Miley Cyrus. Furthermore, Kellie Pickler and Swift collaborated on the song "Best Days of Your Life." Swift also contributed to Sugarland's song "Babe."

Fun Fact # 4 Taylor wrote a book as a teenager.

Taylor Swift's music has a global fan base, with chart-topping singles such as You Belong With Me, I Knew You Were Trouble, and many more. However, music was not the only thing that piqued her interest when she was little. In an earlier interview with GQ, the singer claimed that she wrote a young-adult fiction novel when she was just 14 years old. The Bad Blood hitmaker was 14 when she authored A Girl Named Girl. Swift also shared that the book is about a mother who gave birth to a daughter but desired to have a son instead. She said her parents still has a copy of the book.

Fun Fact # 5 Appeared on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation", 2009

In 2009, Swift appeared on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Her character Haley Jones was murdered. Taylor Swift appeared as a teenager on CSI as a guest star. She appeared in the drama series' ninth season, in the 16th episode titled "Turn, Turn, Turn."

Fun Fact # 6 Taylor's mom wanted her to be a horseback rider