Another data breach at Uber, details of 77,000 employees exposed: Report

Uber Technologies Inc. has suffered another data breach, with hackers sharing information of over 77,000 employees.

The news was confirmed by Teqtivity, an IT asset-managing firm, which manages and tracks information from phones and laptops.

The data leak includes device information such as serial numbers and the user's full information such as full name, email address and location, my broadband reported.

Carissa Simons, Uber spokesperson said, "We believe these files are related to an incident at a third-party vendor and are unrelated to our security incident in September."

Watch | Gravitas: Uber fined for overstating fare estimates on rides

According to a report by Bleeping Computer, the email addresses and other source code associated with mobile used by Uber and Uber eats has been hacked.

Simons added that as per Uber's initial review the code is not owned by the company.

Teqtivity in its statement said that it does not collect any sensitive information like bank details or government information. It added that the hacker could get through its AWS backup server that stores the company's code and data files related to customers.

This is the latest breach to affect Uber. It stated that September's breach was linked to Lapsus$, an extortion gang which involved a contractor's information. In October, the company's former security chief was found guilty of hiding a massive data breach from the regulators.

(With inputs from agencies)