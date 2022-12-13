BTS gives a sweet send-off as Jin joins the army
Story highlights
K-pop boy band BTS bid farewell to their band member Jin as he officially joined the army on December 13.
K-pop boy band BTS bid farewell to their band member Jin as he officially joined the army on December 13.
K-pop boy band BTS bid farewell to their band member Jin as he officially joined the army on December 13.
Jin's fellow bandmates joined Jin on his way to enlist in the army and posed for photos with him. They even checked out his new buzz cut, which Jin debuted a day earlier on social media.
The two images were shared on the band's social media pages with the caption, "Our hyung!! Come back safely!! Love you."
우리 형 !! 잘 다녀와요!! 💜러뷰💜 pic.twitter.com/ZP6yryv2qe— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 13, 2022
According to reports, Jin will join the 5th Infantry Division recruit training centre in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province of South Korea.
Bandmate J-Hope also took to Instagram to write Jin a personal message, sharing photos of them together. J-Hope wrote, “Hyung, be healthy and happy!!! I love you!!!” and added photos of the feast Jin had prepared for them.
Just a day before his enlisting, Jin took to Weverse to share his new buzz cut. BigHit Music, the agency that manages the band, previously requested that fans refrain from visiting the training center on the day of his enlistment for safety purposes.