BTS gives a sweet send-off as Jin joins the army

K-pop boy band BTS bid farewell to their band member Jin as he officially joined the army on December 13.



Jin's fellow bandmates joined Jin on his way to enlist in the army and posed for photos with him. They even checked out his new buzz cut, which Jin debuted a day earlier on social media.



The two images were shared on the band's social media pages with the caption, "Our hyung!! Come back safely!! Love you."

According to reports, Jin will join the 5th Infantry Division recruit training centre in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province of South Korea.



Bandmate J-Hope also took to Instagram to write Jin a personal message, sharing photos of them together. J-Hope wrote, “Hyung, be healthy and happy!!! I love you!!!” and added photos of the feast Jin had prepared for them.