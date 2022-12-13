IND vs BAN Test Series: Schedule, Squad, Injury update, India Time, Venue, Live Streaming all you need to know

IND vs BAN Test Series: In the first of two Test matches against Bangladesh starting on Wednesday, India will be looking to thrash the hosts in order to bag some much-needed ICC Championship points and maintain their perfect record against them. However, team India is struggling with injuries. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will not play in the series, while captain Rohit Sharma will warm benches at least for the first game in Chittagong. KL Rahul will lead the team in the first Test with Cheteshwar Pujara as his deputy. Uncapped batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran was named as Rohit's replacement.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Test Series be held?

India vs Bangladesh Test Series will take place in Bangladesh on December 14.

When will the India vs Bangladesh Test 1st Test match start? – Date

India vs Bangladesh Test 1st Test match will begin at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Dec 14- Dec 18 - 9:00 AM IST

When will the India vs Bangladesh Test 2nd Test match start? – Date

India vs Bangladesh Test 2nd Test match will begin at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Dec 22 – Dec 26 - 9:00 AM IST

What Time the India vs Bangladesh Test Series matches will begin?- Time

India vs Bangladesh Test Series matches will begin at 9:00 AM IST

What is the venue of the India vs Bangladesh Test Series matches? – Venue

India vs Bangladesh Test 1st Test match will begin at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram and India vs Bangladesh Test 2nd Test match will begin at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka,

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh Test Series matches live?

India vs Bangladesh Test Series matches can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

India

In India, Sony Network will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, Dialog TV and Peo TV will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport network will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

Australia

In Australia, Fox Sports will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022.

United Kingdom (UK)

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022.

IND vs BAN Test Series Schedule:

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Dec 14- Dec 18 - 9:30 AM IST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Dec 22 – Dec 26 - 9:30 AM IST

IND vs BAN Test Series Full Squad:

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat