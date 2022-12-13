Kylie Jenner reveals her 'favourites from 2022' in 'Year in Review' video

On Monday, 25-year-old reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner released her '2022 Year in Review' video on YouTube and for her millions of fans, she revealed all of her favourites from the year gone by. Interestingly, for the first time, she also revealed her favourite sister from the Kardashian-Jenner clan and it is none other than, Khloe Kardashian.

When she was asked who is her favourite sister among Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, the Kylie Cosmetics owner replied, "It is really hard because I love them all right now. But I think that my favourite sister this year is probably Khloe. Or, yeah. I am going to go with Khloe. We got a lot closer this year. We are in this little mom club and it’s a whole thing."

Speaking about her favourite trip of the year, Kylie said, "My favourite trip of 2022. My birthday trips are always really special. We went to the Bahamas. Before that, we did a really fun London trip to see Travis perform and I brought my kids. It was a lot of fun."

Her favourite movie of the year was the sci-fi-horror film 'Jordan Peele', which starred Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. She also liked watching 'Elvis'.

While speaking about her favourite TV show of the year, Kylie revealed that she saw 'House of the Dragon' about five times.

Her favourite outfit of the year was Paco Rabanne's vintage chain-hooded shirt, which she bought when she was pregnant. And, her favourite event of the year was the Ulta Beauty event with Kylie Cosmetics.

Revealing her favourite fashion trend of 2022, Kylie said, "My favourite fashion trend. I am loving the knee-high boots right now. A lot of black going on. I love any time I get to wear all black."

Before wrapping up, she adorably revealed her favourite memory from 2022. "My favourite memory is with my son. My kids are four years apart and it is like a whole new experience again watching them babble for the first time and even grab your hand and try to say words and crawl. It is just amazing to see them learn," she said.

