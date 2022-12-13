Oscars 2023: 'Tar' original score, Doja Cat's 'Vegas' from 'Elvis' deemed ineligible

In what comes as a mood spoiler for the makers of Cate Blanchett starrer ‘Tar’, the original score of the film becomes ineligible for Oscars Original Song category. Also, ‘Vegas’, the popular song from ‘Elvis’ has been disqualified from Oscars consideration.

Oscars 2023 eligibility list came out yesterday and was made available only to the Academy members who can access the official website.

According to Variety, 147 scores and 82 songs were entered, evaluated and declared eligible for Oscars by the Academy music branch’s executive committee.

Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir's 'Tár' score was disqualified because of the amount of original, audible music was insufficient, and ran afoul of a second rule that "a score shall not be eligible if it has been diluted by the use of pre-existing music." The film is about a world-famous conductor (Cate Blanchett) preparing to conduct a Mahler symphony and an Elgar concerto with a German orchestra, and most of the audible music in the film consists of those, and other classical music excerpts.

Another such case was of ‘Vegas’, a song by Doja Cat for ‘Elvis’. Written by Doja Cat and producers Roget Chahayed and Yeti Beats, the song is an interpolation of the Elvis Presley classic ‘Hound Dog’ (by Mike Stoller and the late Jerry Lieber).