IND vs BAN Test Series Live Stream: How to watch India vs Bangladesh match online on your Mobile, Laptop & TV

IND vs BAN Test Series Live Stream: After losing the ODI series, India will be aiming to go all-out against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series starting on December 14. India suffered a lot of key injuries during the three-match ODI series, in which they lost 2-1 to a dominant Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi team might also look weaker in the tet format as many of the star Bangladeshi players won't be playing. From India’s side, Captain Rohit Sharma will miss the Test series due to a thumb injury he sustained in the second ODI. The test series will also see pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja missing from the playing XI squad. In this article, you will find details about the livestreaming of the upcoming test series between India and Bangladesh.

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh Test Series matches live?

India vs Bangladesh Test Series matches can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

India

In India, Sony Network will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, Dialog TV and Peo TV will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport network will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

Australia

In Australia, Fox Sports will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022.

United Kingdom (UK)

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Test Series be held?

India vs Bangladesh Test Series will take place in Bangladesh on December 14.

When will the India vs Bangladesh Test 1st Test match start? – Date

India vs Bangladesh Test 1st Test match will begin at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Dec 14- Dec 18 - 9:00 AM IST

When will the India vs Bangladesh Test 2nd Test match start? – Date

India vs Bangladesh Test 2nd Test match will begin at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Dec 22 – Dec 26 - 9:00 AM IST

At What Time India vs Bangladesh Test Series matches will begin?- Time

India vs Bangladesh Test Series matches will begin at 9:00 AM IST

What is the venue of the India vs Bangladesh Test Series matches? – Venue

India vs Bangladesh Test 1st Test match will begin at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram and India vs Bangladesh Test 2nd Test match will begin at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka,

IND vs BAN Test Series Schedule:

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Dec 14- Dec 18 - 9:30 AM IST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Dec 22 – Dec 26 - 9:30 AM IST

IND vs BAN Test Series Full Squad:

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat