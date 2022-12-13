Canine therapy: How 'four-legged rehabilitator' is helping Ukrainian children traumatised by war

An eight-year-old grey dog named Bice, an American pitbull in Ukraine is helping kids traumatised by the Russian war.

This is known as canine therapy, where patients interact with a dog while undergoing therapeutic treatment. This aims to provide patients with comfort, motivation and emotional support.

Bice arrived at the Centre for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation, located in Boyarka, waiting for the kids, the Associated Press said in a report. There were 15 kids, ranging two-year-old to 18 years old. Each kid had his/her own story. Some witnessed Russian soldiers invading their hometowns and some saw soldiers beating their loved ones.

The centre has been providing regular psychological therapies for individuals who have been affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Oksana Sliepora, a psychologist, for the first time used canine therapy to treat her patients. "I read a lot of literature that working with dogs, with four-legged rehabilitators, helps children reduce stress, increase stress resistance, and reduce anxiety," AP quoted her as saying.

With the kids gathered, their faces glowed as they saw Bice. For 30 minutes, the dog let everybody touch and hug him. The kids enjoyed Bice doing his tricks.

Soon the kids didn't seem stressed but the fear was still there. The psychologist observed that the kids were scared of loud noises, like the sounds of jets passing.

Sliepora said, "Each child is psychologically traumatized in different ways."

Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine began in February. Millions of Ukraine were forced to flee their homes. Some were forced to fight for their country.

Many regions in Ukraine are currently facing dark and cold winters with no power after Russian attacks on energy infrastructures.

