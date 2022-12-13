'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' director reveals film's deadly main villain

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', due for release next year, is the sequel to 2018's animated smash hit 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and continues the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), an Afro-Latino teenage New Yorker who becomes the default version of his earth's Spider-Man after Peter Parker (Chris Pine) dies. He then meets with alternate versions of Spider-People from other dimensions, including a talking pig, an anime girl, a noir Spidey, a female Spidey, and so on. Like the original, which was a frankly visually stunning film in a psychedelic way, the sequel will let the audience explore other universes.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the film uses a script penned by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Recently, Powers let it slip who is the main villain of the movie. It appears The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) will be the Big Bad of movie. A supervillain who is the enemy of both Spider-Man and Daredevil, he has the ability to open interdimensional portals and uses them to travel long distances and commit crimes. He is also practically immortal, as even after his body is destroyed, it can remade itself in what is called the Spotworld.

While the character is considered a joke by many comic-book readers, it is clear that the creative crew behind 'Into the Spider-Verse' will make a deadly and ferocious version of the Spot.

'Into the Spider-Verse' remains one of the best-reviewed superhero movies of all time. It scored 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregation site. The critical consensus reads, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Vélez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber lent their voices for the film.