Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons preview: LPL 2022 DA vs KF live streaming & TV channel, playing 11 prediction

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Preview: Match No. 11 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 will pit table-toppers Kandy Falcons against last-placed Dambulla Aura today (December 13). After losing their last match to the Galle Gladiators by 12 runs on Monday, December 12, the Wanindu Hasaranga-led Falcons will be expected to make a comeback today. Dambulla has yet to record a victory this year and is ranked last in the standings. They lost the last game by a significant margin of 51 runs, with Jaffna scoring 240 runs overall and losing four wickets in the process.

LPL 2022 - Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons predicted lineups

Dambulla Aura predicted playing XI:

Jordan Cox (wk), Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Tom Abell, Tharindu Ratnayake, Noor Ahmad, Lahiru Kumara

Kandy Falcons predicted playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan

Where to watch the Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons match live?

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons match details

Lanka Premier League 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons: The match will be played between Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons on December 13, Sunday at 3:00 PM IST and local time. The venue of the match is the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

LPL 2022 - Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons full squad

Dambulla Aura full squad:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Tom Abell, Jordan Cox (wicketkeeper), Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Chathuranga de Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Haider Ali, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Noor Ahmad, Kalana Perera, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sikandar Raza, Dilum Sudeera, Paul van Meekeren, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Kandy Falcons full squad: