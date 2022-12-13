Ali Fazal to kickstart new year with Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino'

Ali Fazal will kickstart 2023 with the shoot of Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’. He will join actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in January for the shoot of the film. The film is next in line with the previously helmed successful film ‘Life in a Metro’.

According to a source close to the project, “Anurag had been planning to make the sequel for a long time but it was during the first lockdown during the pandemic that he got an idea. He started working on the script and simultaneously his search for the casting began. It's going to be a 4 part film linking to each other at some point. Anurag da has done a remarkable job in Ludo conjoining 4 different stories bringing all of it together at a certain point. Life in a Metro 2 will have the similar flavour but treated in a different style.”