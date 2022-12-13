IPL 2023 Auction New Update 10 days to go: 405 Player list, rules, remaining purse, live update, Venue, Date

IPL 2023 Auction New Update 10 days to go: 405 Player list: The IPL auction 2023 is all set to take place on December 23 in India’s Kochi, before the tournament starts next year. 163 cricketers in total, including 50 foreign players, were retained by their respective franchises. This indicates that 87 spots in all teams are still open for the future auction. Notably, a balance of 206.5 crore rupees is still left in the franchise auction pool. A total of 991 players have registered this year for the IPL auction 2022. Players failing to go under the hammer this year will sit idly throughout the tournament. Follow WION for more update on IPL 2023 Auction

IPL 2023 Auction New Update 10 days to go: 405 Player list - Player Auction list is out now, total of 405 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse

When will IPL 2023 Auction Start? Date

IPL 2023 Auction to be held on December 23, Kochi, India

What Time IPL 2023 Auction Will begin? Time

IPL 2023 Auction Will begin at 12:00 PM IST

What are the venues for IPL 2023 Auction ? – Venue

IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi, India on December 23

Which TV channels will IPL 2023 Auction broadcast?

IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do Fans can watch live streaming of IPL 2023 Auction ?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.

IPL 2023 Auction New Update 10 days to go: 405 Player list: Available slots of all the teams

IPL teams have released 85 players, which means they have now abundant vacancies in their squads. Each team needs to have 25 players, but even after retaining players, all 10 teams have some spots left for newcomers.

Team Total Players Available Slots Overseas Slots Available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 18 7 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) 20 5 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 18 7 3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 11 3 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 15 10 4 Mumbai Indians (MI) 16 9 3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 16 9 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 18 7 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16 9 4

IPL 2023 Auction New Update 10 days to go: 405 Player list: Salary cap and Remaining Purse

In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of Rs. 95 crores. 5 crores more than the previous auction, to be exact. However, all ten franchises have used a portion of their salary cap because they have retained some players. Prior to the IPL auction in 2023, each team's available salary cap is shown below.

Team Total money spent Salary cap available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rs. 74.55 Cr Rs. 20.45 Cr Delhi Capitals (DC) Rs. 75.55 Cr Rs. 19.45 Cr Gujarat Titans (GT) Rs. 75.75 Cr Rs. 19.25 Cr Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rs. 87.95 Cr Rs. 7.05 Cr Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Rs. 71.65 Cr Rs. 23.35 Cr Mumbai Indians (MI) Rs. 74.45 Cr Rs. 20.55 Cr Punjab Kings (PBKS) Rs. 62.80 Cr Rs. 32.20 Cr Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rs. 86.25 Cr Rs. 8.75 Cr Rajasthan Royals (RR) Rs. 81.80 Cr Rs. 13.20 Cr Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rs. 52.75 Cr Rs. 42.25 Cr

IPL 2023 Auction 10 Days to go: Total registered players for the auction

