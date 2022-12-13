'Husband to a Superwoman': Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio goes viral amid divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's relationship has become a major talking point in recent times. The couple, who got married in 2010, have made heads turn ever since rumours of their divorce have made the headlines. While many portals, the couple's close friend and team member of the Pakistan cricketer's management department have confirmed their separation, the two have maintained their silence with Malik recently claiming in an interview that this is a personal matter and they won't comment on it in public space.

Amid all this, the ardent fans of Sania and Shoaib caught hold of the latter's unchanged Instagram bio. His bio reads, "Athlete | Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar | Father to One True Blessing…”

It is to be noted that Sania-Shoaib will be seen together hosting a show called The Mirza Malik Show. The teaser of the upcoming show was shared by the former Pakistani captain a few days back. Many believe that the couple, who were blessed with a baby boy in 2018, have separated but have signed a contract for the show and will only reveal their divorce post the “musical celebrity talk show.”

Whatever it is, Sania-Shoaib's fans should give them space amid all such negative reports flowing across various portals with regard to the future of their relationship. The truth will unfold in the near future and till then, all such speculations should stop.