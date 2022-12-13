2022 Triple J Hottest 100: Votings are LIVE now, how to vote and win the golden ticket?

It's time! Voting for Triple J Hottest 100 is officially open now. The Triple J Hottest 100 is an annual music listener poll hosted by Triple J, Australia's publicly-funded national youth radio station. In an online poll held two weeks before the new year, members of the public are invited to vote for their favourite Australian and alternative music of the year.

Every year, triple J listeners are given the opportunity to vote on the year's hottest songs, resulting in an epic countdown to the coveted top spot.

What's your favourite song of the year? Hottest 100 voting is now open! https://t.co/1LgSm2uyIm — triple j (@triplej) December 12, 2022 ×

When the voting will start?

Voting for Australia's highly contested music poll began this morning at 8 am. AEDT and will continue until Monday, 23 January at 12 p.m. AEDT.

The Hottest 200-101 countdown will take place the day before the main countdown, on Friday, 27 January at 10 am AEDT, as is customary. The Hottest 100 will then be revealed in full on Saturday, 28 January at 12pm AEDT.

What else is coming up with the event?

Double J will then wrap up the weekend by recalling the Hottest 100 of 2002 when Queens of the Stone Age defeated strong competition from the likes of Grinspoon and The Vines with their alternative rock hit "No One Knows."

Triple J hopes to raise funds for the Australian Conservation Foundation this year (ACF). The ACF is a national environmental organisation devoted to resolving the climate crisis.

Fans can contribute by donating to the ACF or purchasing a Hottest 100 t-shirt for $45. All proceeds will be used to assist ACF in funding critical environmental projects.

Who were the winners last year?

Nobody needs to be reminded who won the last Hottest 100: beloved children's group The Wiggles took the top spot with their groovy cover of Tame Impala's classic psych-rock anthem "Elephant," which included their own iconic song "Fruit Salad."

They defeated pop superstars Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X, as well as triple j favourites Gang of Youths and Spacey Jane.

Where you can vote?

You can start voting for the this year's Triple J Hottest 100 here

A handy breakdown of all the important dates below:

2022 triple j Hottest 100 Dates

December 13th, 8AM AEDT: Voting Opens

January 23th, 12PM AEDT: Voting Closes

January 27th, 10AM AEDT: Hottest 200-101 of 2022

January 28th, live from 12PM AEDT: Hottest 100 of 2022

January 29th, 10AM: Double J’s Hottest 100 of 2002

February 3rd, from midnight: Hottest 100 videos of 2022 on rage

How to win the golden ticket?