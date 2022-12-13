FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals live updates: '3 aspects of reality', Ronaldo's emotional message
FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals live updates: There are only four games left in the FIFA World Cup 2022 before the massive soccer tournament in Qatar is over. France, Argentina, Croatia, Morocco, and Croatia have advanced past the quarterfinal round last week. While Croatia defeated five-time winners Brazil 4-2 on penalties, Morocco defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 to become the first African nation to go to the World Cup quarterfinals. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, defeated the Netherlands after extra time and winning on penalties. While, France defeated England 2-1 to reach the semi-finals.
Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of ever winning the prized trophy have been destroyed as Portugal was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was likely his final involvement in the competition. Ronaldo has already written a statement to his followers on social media in which he expresses his regret at not bringing home the World Cup trophy for Portugal, a nation that has never won it. He recently disclosed in an Instagram story that he was still struggling with the pain of Portugal's elimination. In a picture that he posted, his message appeared: "3 ASPECTS OF REALITY PAIN, UNCERTAINTY, AND CONSTANT WORK"
According to a statement from the US state department, 55 websites in US were taken down after a FIFA representative discovered them to be used to transmit copyright-violating information without FIFA's consent.
Controversial Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz who officiated the high-octane Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal clash has been sent home, according to a report by COPE, a Spanish media outlet. Lahoz had come under fire after he handed as many as 18 yellow cards during the match. His handling of the game triggered negative feedback from both sets of players as well as fans.
FIFA have initiated disciplinary action against Messi after he criticised match referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. Now, FIFA's disciplinary committee is expected to publish a comment on the matter soon. The quarterfinal encounter between Argentina and the Netherlands was a bruising battle between two formidable teams. Numerous incidents involving players and coaching staff from both teams demonstrated the game's lack of discipline. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player is being closely followed by FIFA after a disagreement with the referee over rulings. Messi was cautioned in the 10th minute of the second half extra time after Argentina surrendered a late equaliser to tie the game at 2-2, forcing the game into extra time.
Another journalist has reportedly died in Qatar while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup, following Grant Wahl's untimely death. According to the Gulf Times Qatar, photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam of Al Kass TV reportedly "died abruptly."
The Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said "everyone wants to win the tournament, but most people do not succeed in doing so". This message comes as Portugal was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup. After his country's exit from FIFA, Cristiano Ronaldo posted an emotional message on Instagram.
Argentina knows very well that this may be Messi's final World Cup, and they would like to see him win the one trophy still missing from the football magician's trophy case.