FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals live updates: '3 aspects of reality', Ronaldo's emotional message

Controversial Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz who officiated the high-octane Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal clash has been sent home, according to a report by COPE, a Spanish media outlet. Lahoz had come under fire after he handed as many as 18 yellow cards during the match. His handling of the game triggered negative feedback from both sets of players as well as fans.

