Howard Stern on 'Harry & Meghan' documentary: It’s like the Kardashians except boring

Howard Stern had a lot to say on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix show. ‘Harry & Meghan’ debuted on December 8 with three episodes. The following episodes will roll out on December 15.

Speaking on the documentary, Howard Stern said, “It’s been painful. I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny bitches. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.”

“I get Prince Harry being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother,” Stern continued. “They treated her like shit…I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that. So you got my empathy there. But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah wah wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country…it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.’ And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?”

Howard Stern found himself questioning why the couple made their lives public when all they wanted was some privacy. He also found it confusing what Harry and Meghan want out of this series. “Where do you go with this? Is this your career…talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle — and it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work,” he asked.

He also commented that Harry might eventually leave Meghan Markle and said, “I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you.”