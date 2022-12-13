Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul hotel attack, China says condems 'all forms of terrorism'

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on an Afghanistan hotel frequented by Chinese businessmen.

The group in a statement posted on its Telegram channel said two of its personnel "attacked a big hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul, where they detonated two explosive devices hidden inside two bags."

As per the group, the two explosives targeted two separate locations, one of them targeted a party for Chinese guests and the other targeted the reception hall.

IS has identified the two fighters as Abu Umar and Abdul Jabbar, reported AFP.

The statement further disclosed that while one of the two fighters started detonating explosive devices he had taped on hotel room doors and shot at guests the other fighter tossed hand grenades at Taliban officers who were attempting to stop them.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday disclosed that five Chinese nationals were wounded in the attack. The nation demanded that the Taliban take strict action.

"This terror attack is abominable and China is deeply shocked. We firmly oppose all forms of terrorism... We express our grief for the Afghan military police who died, and express sympathies for the injured," said the foreign ministry spokesman.

"China demands the Afghan side spare no efforts in searching for and rescuing Chinese individuals, and at the same time open a comprehensive investigation, severely punish the attackers, and earnestly strengthen the protection of Chinese citizens and organisations in Afghanistan," Wang said.

The nation has also advised its citizens, and organisations to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Witnesses as per AFP reported multiple blasts and several bursts of blasts.

The group claims that 30 people were killed or wounded at Kabul's Longan Hotel.

However, Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency NGO, which operates a hospital just one kilometre from the blast site said that the Monday attack resulted in 21 casualties. Three of the people were dead on arrival, it is still not known whether the dead were civilians or attackers.

As per a Twitter statement by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, no foreigners were killed in the attack.

"All the guests of the hotel have been rescued and no foreigner was killed. Only two foreign guests were injured when they threw themselves from an upper storey."

The hotel is popular among Chinese businessmen who flocked to Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

(With inputs from agencies)

