Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after England edge past Pakistan in Multan

On Monday (December 12), England defeated Pakistan by 26 runs on the fourth and penultimate day of the second Test in Multan to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the process. Resuming the action on Day 4, Pakistan were in search of 157 more runs, being 198/4 in pursuit of 355, with English bowlers requiring six more scalps for a Test series win.

After Pakistan were in a strong position, at 290-5, they went to the lunch break and 291-7. Needing another 64 with three wickets in hand, they tried their best but Mark Wood (4 for 65) rattled the hosts for 328 all-out to take his side to a memorable 26-run win and a 2-0 scoreline with a match to go. After this defeat, Pakistan are out of contention for a place in the final of the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. Here's the updated WTC points table after England beat Pakistan in Multan:

Talking about the match, England opted to bat first and made 281 with debutant Abrar Ahmed shining with a 7 for 114. In reply, Pakistan failed to take a sizeable lead and got dismissed for 202, conceding a vital 79-run lead to the visitors. Ben Stokes & Co. then piled up 275 all-out in 64.5 overs with Harry Brooks' 108, setting a challenging 355-run target before eventually winning by a close margin.

At the post-match presentation, Stokes said, "We had a look at the wicket and it was tricky against slow bowling, but as the game progressed the cracks opened up and our seamers came into the game. The way in which Jimmy and Robbo bowled in the series and our spinners as well, they are going to deliver more often that not."